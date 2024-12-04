He Betis He wants to shake off his problems in the Cup, but his rival this Wednesday does not plan to make it easy for him. He Sant Andreu He wants to achieve this, to dream as he did in the 70s, when he played eight consecutive seasons in the Second Division trying to fight the green and white team one by one, which now finds itself in a duel that has taken on Pellegrini’s side a tone of revalidation after three consecutive defeats.

He Sant Andreu coach He appeared before the clash to analyze the tie and his team’s chances against an elite team like the Verdiblanco team. For Xavi Molist«the category will surely be noticed, but the team will enjoy the game and the atmosphere and will compete. The green will say if they are so superior or not«Molist commented at a press conference.

A Sant Andreu that is ranked eighth in group 3 of the Second RFEF and whose fans want to be excited about ringing the bell this Wednesday. «It will be complicated for sure. It is a First Division team, the difference in level must be very big. But Anything can happen at Narcís Sala. We will go 100% and try to win «declared the local coach.

Betis and Sant Andreu already met in the round of 32 of the Cup of the 1973-74 season, in a very close tie that was resolved at the Benito Villamarín in the penalty shootout after the Barcelonans won by the minimum in the first leg and Betis did the same in the second leg.