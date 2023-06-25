Polls open from 7 in Molise where we vote today and tomorrow for the regional elections. About 240,000 voters are called to vote for the renewal of the regional council and the president of the region. 138,087 voted for the latest policies. I am three candidates running for Palazzo Vitale for the office of president: Francesco Roberti for the centre-right, Roberto Gravina for the Progressives (centre-left and M5S) and Emilio Izzo with the civic list ‘I don’t vote for the usual suspects’. Today we vote until 23.00 and tomorrow from 7.00 to 15.00.