Molise, collecting signatures to return to 1963. Italy towards the loss of a Region

The elections have just ended Abruzzo but others could soon vote to elect the president of that Region 289 thousand peoplethese are the inhabitants of Molise. On March 9 – reports Milena Gabanelli's Dataroom in Il Corriere della Sera – the petition for a referendum which aims to bring the province of Isernia inside AbruzzoAnd then the whole of Molise. According to the former police commissioner Gian Carlo Pozzo, one of the promoters of the popular initiative, the Region is burdened by a heavy debt who fights with taxes and cuts and is no longer able to guarantee citizens essential services such as healthcare, transport and training. The province of Campobasso is moving in the same direction with a committee in Montenero di Bisaccia, and initiatives also in the municipalities of Petacciato, Termoli and Campomarino. The detachment from Abruzzo it had happened in 1963 after long battles, but now it is already time for the inhabitants of to step back.

Over the years – continues Il Corriere – Molise has become depopulated and at the end of 2023 the residents were 289,294. It is the only Italian region to have one lower population than at the time of the unification of Italy. According to the latest Istat data, the GDP per capita reaches 24,500 euros compared to 27 thousand in Abruzzo, and the national average of 32,983. In Molise the crisis bites harder: in 2023, business closures exceeded openings with a negative balance of 188 companies, the worst in Italy and in contrast with the national trend where 17 out of 20 Regions record positive data. The public deficit is growing and at the end of 2021 it exceeded 573 million euros, Healthcare has been under the administration of a commissioner for 15 years and still has a debt of 138 million.