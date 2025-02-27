The old Molins cements, today renamed Molins to dry, manages to increase benefits despite market slowdown. The Catalan company closed the 2024 exercise with gains of 184 million, 22% More than the 151 million of the preceding year, in a context in which the billing grew only 1% by the brake of the activity in markets as practically all markets.

The firm based in Sant Vicenç dels Horts (Barcelona) made public its annual accounts last year, marked by the political instability and the brake of the construction sector. However, the operational improvement for a lower price increase than costs and the least impact of Argentine hyperinflation has motivated the progress of net profit. He compensated for the decrease in volumes.

He EbitdaMeanwhile, it stood at 356 million euros, 6% more. He grew up in Europe, South America and Asia, but fell in Mexico, its main market in terms of contribution. In the North American country it went from 156 million to 149 million euros, 5% less. In Europe, on the contrary, it amounted from 102 million to 111 million.

Molins managed to maintain a rise of 1% of sales thanks to the growth of South America and have been at 1,365 million euros. The company justifies it for the slowdown of the markets aggravated by the political and social instability of the second half of the year and the construction brake in Argentina. According to its accounts, Europe fell 2% (569 million), Mexico gave up 4% (334 million) South America rose 17% (327 million) and Asia and North Africa lost another 4% (136 million).

The organization also looks positive net financial debt of 91 million euroswhich combines with a liquidity position of 677 million euros between treasury and available credit lines. The firm has always proclaimed a large corporate operation with which it would jump to the continuous market-he covers in the corrosion market of the Barcelona stock market-but has not appeared despite having been looking for years.

Meanwhile, the firm undertook operational investments of 98 million euros compared to 74 million 2023.

Dividend increase

With this improvement of profitability, Molins reported that the 2024 dividend increases 21% to 1.11 euros per share (He closed the session at 26 euros per title). The payment will be divided into two dividends on account: one of 0.55 euros paid last December and another of 0.56 to be paid in July 2025.