Genoa – One of the boys involved in the explosion inside an accommodation in Molini di Triora died last night at the Villa Scassi hospital in Genoa a week ago.

The boy, Leonardo Franza, 21, from Riva Ligure, did not survive the burns sustained in the outbreak. Five other friends were injured with him: four of them are still hospitalized in Genoa, one in Sanremo.

The investigation for culpable disaster, opened after the explosion, becomes so for manslaughter.