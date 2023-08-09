Heart transplant with the brand new ‘Dcd’ technique, i.e. with a ‘revitalized’ heart after the patient’s death at the Molinette hospital of the Città della Salute in Turin. This is the first time in Piedmont and one of the very first in Italy. To receive the transplant – thanks to the donation of organs by a young Piedmontese – was a 60-year-old Ligurian patient, suffering from terminal dilated cardiomyopathy for some time waiting. After a short stay in cardiac surgery intensive care, the patient is now in the ordinary cardiac surgery ward with an optimal course, reports a note from the Molinettes.

But the story begins when a young man has a cardiac arrest in mid-July, and is transferred from Canavese, where he lives, under cardiac massage to the San Giovanni Bosco hospital to be stabilized with a mechanical circulatory support (Ecmo) and to treat the cause that resulted in cardiac arrest, or massive pulmonary embolism. After treatment by cardiac surgeons, resuscitators, interventional radiologists and vascular surgeons, organs recover, including the heart, and circulatory support can be removed after a few hours. Unfortunately, however, the doctors realize that the brain has suffered irreversibly and the treatments are futile due to the unfavorable prognosis and share the decision to suspend intensive care with the family. However, the young patient had expressed his consent to organ donation in the past. The organization is then activated in order to be able to satisfy the patient’s last wish expressed in life: to donate organs.

In this case the donation will have a new and particular path and will have to go through a cardiac arrest consequent to the suspension of the support therapies now useless for the young patient’s sealed destiny. The Piedmont Regional Transplant Center is then alerted, which arranges for the patient to be transferred to the Molinette hospital of the Città della Salute with which the Giovanni Bosco hospital collaborates in an integrated network. The transfer is necessary because a new heart donation program has recently been activated.

In fact, since May – the note continues – the National Transplant Center (Cnt) has formalized a new national donation program called ‘Dcd’ heart, which adds to the Dcd donation program of lungs, liver and kidneys, already in force. This protocol is the result of a working group formed by all Italian heart transplant centers and was coordinated by Massimo Boffini and Marinella Zanierato of the Città della Salute of Turin. The tests carried out confirm an excellent function of all organs, including the heart, except for the brain which was damaged by the prolonged cardiac arrest and the lungs damaged by the pulmonary embolism.

After the father’s last farewell, the young man is transferred to the operating room where the treatment will be suspended. His heart stops beating and there begins a race against time to prevent the organs from suffering too much. After the ascertainment of death, Mauro Rinaldi, director of Cardiac Surgery and of the heart and lung transplant program of the Molinettes ‘revitalizes’ all the organs (including the heart) with an extracorporeal circulation and immediately the heart starts beating again, the liver to produce bile, the kidneys to urinate. The patient’s last wish becomes reality: they can be taken and implanted in as many recipients registered on the waiting list. In the operating room next door, the recipient of the ‘revitalized’ heart is ready to receive the precious gift.

Under the guidance of Mauro Rinaldi, the transplant was successfully performed by Massimo Boffini, assisted by anesthesiologists Marco Ellena and Andrea Costamagna, and the heart resumed beating forcefully in the new chest more than six hours after cardiac arrest. “Another important milestone in transplants for the Città della Salute of Turin, which confirms and consolidates itself as a Center of excellence at a national level. Also on this occasion it was the result of great teamwork, increasingly oriented towards new frontiers, built and shared with and among our extraordinary professionals”, comments the Director General of the City of Health, Giovanni La Valle.