A huge investigation overwhelms the hospital Molinette Of Turin. The Prosecutor's Office has opened a file on the financial statements presented by the company in last five years, show totally wrong accounts and there are many things that just don't add up. Doctors – we read in La Stampa – who presented the invoices for private visits without paying the fee to the company. Millionaire debts never repaid and credits never requested. Left there, until collecting them became impossible. And in those accounts omissions, sloppiness and cunning are intertwined. All aspects have come together in a maxi-investigation which, with the collaboration of the management, is examining everything: from correctness of white coats to the work of those who monitor budgets of the largest hospital-university company in Piedmont and among the largest in Italy.

First question, – continues La Stampa – the visits carried out privately: in public hospitals, but also in clinics or in the doctors' offices. 250 of them they presented the invoices to the company on which they depend but they did not pay the amount into the coffers of the same company, which would then have to credit the sums to the pay slips by deducting the withholdings. “I forgot“, “I knew it“, the most common excuses given before the public prosecutor who investigated everyone for embezzlement. Approximately three hundred thousand euros, the missing sum. Under the spotlight of the investigators they end up several episodes. No one, for example, has ever bothered to collect the 830 thousand euro credit accrued to the Municipality of Turin for the fees for guests of a retirement home. Or to demand that one million two hundred thousand euros from an association which in 2018, thanks to an agreement, had allowed some Venezuelan children affected by leukemia to undergo a marrow transplant. The Prosecutor's Office has ordered a consultancy to outline errors and responsibilities.

