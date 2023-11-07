The PSOE of Molina de Segura has denounced Antonio Martínez, first deputy mayor and spokesperson for Vox, at the National Police Station for the alleged slander and insults that he has published on social networks and demands that the PP mayor act against this behavior. .

«The leader of the far-right Vox formation in Molina de Segura spread a publication on his social networks in which the PSOE militancy is slandered by inciting hatred. “The PSOE headquarters is being vandalized these days,” said Isabel Gadea, the socialist spokesperson.

Specifically, on November 6, Antonio Martínez Sánchez published a publication on his social networks against the Socialist Party of Molina de Segura, whose content incites hatred, according to the PSOE.

«While the socialists of Molina remain silent and put down the saucepan. They are accomplices. They are hitmen. Tomorrow I was going to demonstrate at their headquarters as some neighbors want, but I have to go to Murcia because they have left even the foundations of their own headquarters to rot. This is socialism, misery and ruin,” is the full content of the publication.

The PSOE of Molina de Segura condemns these events and describes them as “very serious, since they represent a lack of respect for both the Molina citizens and the institution they represent,” said Gadea.

From the socialist formation they demand that the mayor of Molina de Segura “stop looking the other way and not allow his government partners to maintain this sectarian attitude, which attacks coexistence and is inappropriate for public positions.”

According to the socialist councilor, “Jose Ángel Alfonso allowed the extreme right to enter the government because of his desire for power. His sectarian ways only disturb the tranquility of the citizens and the mayor remains silent in every lack of respect in order to remain in the chair. He is the mayor who sold equality and now sells even the basic norms of respect that should prevail in any institution,” Isabel Gadea also lamented.

Eggs at headquarters



These days there have also been attacks at the headquarters of the Socialist Party in Molina de Segura, where eggs have been thrown at the door and on the façade. «These statements only incite violence and can cause altercations. From the public powers we must defend freedom, and avoid insult or disqualification, and we must set an example so that no situation of violence occurs in our municipality, regardless of the political opinion we may have,” explained Gadea.

Egg remains on the façade of the PSOE in Molina.







For his part, the Vox spokesperson prefers to wait for the complaint to arrive. Martínez already showed in the last Plenary Session a news item published in LA VERDAD, regarding the sale of the PSOE headquarters, to highlight the way the socialists manage resources.

“This afternoon I will be at the Princesa Street demonstration,” the first deputy mayor simply indicated.