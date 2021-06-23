“Prophylaxis of the haemophilic patient must be adapted to his clinical needs, bearing in mind that the dosage of factor (factor VIII and IX, proteins whose deficiency is responsible for haemophilia, Ed) necessary changes according to the person and his lifestyle “. There was also Angelo Claudio Molinari, hematologist of the Hemostasis and Thrombosis Center of the Gaslini Institute of Genoa, at the online meeting “Joint function in congenital coagulopathies: compromise, safeguard, rehabilitation and sporting activity “, promoted by Arlafe Onlus as part of the campaign”We articulate on tour”, Landed in Liguria for the tenth stage.





“Articoliamo”, supported by Sobi with the patronage of FedEmo, promotes joint health care for people with haemophilia thanks to new services, training sessions with specialists and a site full of general and specific information for the daily life of patients. “The risk of underestimating joint damage is always there – added Molinari – for this reason we insist with patients on periodic checks, necessary to reveal hemarthrosis, micro-bleeding which are the real alarm bells of hemophilia. Ultrasound is a formidable and irreplaceable tool for seeing in detail inside the joint“.

“With no other tool can precise information on the health of the joints be obtained in a non-invasive way – he explained Johanna Svahn, hematologist of the Hemostasis and Thrombosis Center of the Gaslini Institute of Genoa – the ultrasound probe goes to specific sites to obtain images thanks to which the joint bone damage and the degree of synovitis (inflammation of the synovium, membrane that covers the part of the knee joint), allows us to measure the bone, joint and synovial ‘score’ and it is also an important tool for making clinical decisions about therapy“.