Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The DP World Tour has announced that Francesco Molinari and Justin Rose, both of whom have won major titles, will be captains for the second edition of the Team Cup golf tournament, which will be held at the National Course at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort from January 10-12.

Italian Molinari captained the European team that won the tournament two years ago and will face fellow Ryder Cup player Rose, who is captaining the British and Irish team for the first time.

The pair will lead two 10-man DP World Tour teams to compete over three days, with Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald also heading the competition in the UAE, as he did here two years ago in 2023.

In addition to Molinari and Rose, the teams will feature the top four available players from Europe, the UK and Ireland based on the final Race to Dubai 2024 rankings, with the remaining five players in each team selected by these two captains in consultation with Donald.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council returns as an official partner of the event, confirming its commitment to golf in the region, in addition to its support for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

As in 2023, teams will compete in one round of four-legged matches on Friday, two rounds of four-legged matches on Saturday, and one round of singles matches on Sunday, with each player taking part in all four rounds. The winner of each match receives one point, with the team with a total score of over 12.5 points winning the Team Cup.

The Team Cup – formerly known as the Hero Cup – was first held in January 2023, with Molinari’s Europe team defeating Tommy Fleetwood’s Great Britain & Ireland team by 14.5 points to 10.5 points. The players competing in that edition, who represented Europe in the Ryder Cup last year, were: Nicolai Hoggard and Sepp Straka (Europe), and Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry and Robert McIntyre (Great Britain & Ireland).