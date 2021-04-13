Molina de Segura will once again become a city of dance with the realization of a conference that, for the second consecutive year, is organized by the Department of Culture of the Molina de Segura City Council, in collaboration with the Murcia Conservatory of Dance and four dance academies in the municipality. In the framework of these second days, conferences, interviews and shows will be held from April 16 to 29, at the Villa de Molina Theater.

The mayor, Eliseo García, indicated that “Molina de Segura is a city with a great love of dance” and the Councilor for Culture, Soledad Nortes, remarked that its purposes are many and of a very varied nature, especially for contribute to the promotion of this appreciated artistic modality; give visibility and value the work done in the city by professionals and dance practitioners.

The Activities will begin this Friday with the dance show ‘Fire in the blood’, but it will be on Saturday when an intense day will take place that will begin at nine in the morning and will last until night. Representatives of dance from the Region will meet here, such as the director of the Murcia Dance Conservatory, Teresa Souan Bernal, and from other parts of the national geographic area. There will be two conferences and several round tables, and a final gala, calling Murcianos por el Mundo, in which Carmen Coy will be present; Maise Marquez; Óscar Gallardo and Daniel Valseca; Miguel Ángel Orengo; Ana Monchón; Irene García; Elena Gil; and Angie Alcázar.

Programming will continue with master class and other shows on April 20, 24 and 29, the latter coinciding with the celebration of World Dance Day and the performance of the dance show ‘GET NO’, by the company La Quebrá.

The eGala entries and shows have a 50% discount for the students of the dance schools of Molina de Segura and the Conservatory. The registration deadline is Wednesday, April 14, through the Molinense City Council website.