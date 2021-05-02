The day in Preferential has caused movements in the upper parts of the two groups. In A, Molina abused bottom Juvenia (5-2) in a match of clear local color that allows the canners to reach the lead to the detriment of Bala Azul. Willy (2), Ginés (2) and Perico were the authors of the goals, while Mateo and Salvador scored the goals for the Pozo Estrecho team.

On the other hand, meritorious and fair was the draw of Ceutí in his fiefdom against Bala Azul, which reaped its eighth equalized. Alberto put the visitors ahead and Diabate made it 1-1. The locals played with one less from minute 57, due to an expulsion of Isaac. This result, together with Molina’s win, has caused the change of leader in group A.

On the other hand, Mar Menor and Caravaca played a very close match, which ended with a victory for the visitors, who stalk the leading duo. Oyonarte’s team came back twice, which came out gracefully thanks to goals from Vladison (2) and Dani Azorín. Fran and Ismael scored on the premises. The referee showed two red cards. One to Kike, from Caravaca, and the other to Alesaandro, Mar Menor player.

Cieza breaks the unbeaten record of Fortuna, which loses first place in group B



It took a lot of work for Abarán to bend a tough Cabezo de Torres. The first half was boring and a little cheered up in the second half. With three minutes to go, a corner kick taken by Javi Yelo was finished off on goal by Javi Parralo.

The Alhama-Balsicas ended in a draw. The distribution of points was fair. It was a game with two goals in four minutes: Antonio scored for the visitors and Blasito, from a penalty, closed the door in favor of the locals. El Raal, meanwhile, won in Cehegín with goals from Roberto and Julián, from penalties. The local goal was the work of Ramón.

Twelve days without winning



In group B, luck finally smiled at the Pinatarense who, after twelve days without knowing the victory – he was the only one who had not yet tasted a victory -, won on his visit to the Santomera field, thanks to a double by Ernesto . The local team did not take advantage of the numerous occasions in the first half and in the end they fell to the knee. Alberto Cercadillo and his players deserved a joy and yesterday they celebrated it.

The Cieza is another of the protagonists of the day in Preferente. He broke the unbeaten record of Fortuna, which, similar to Bala Azul, has given up the lead. The match was even and the local victory deserved, thanks to goals from Joaquín and Pedro. Archena regained the first position thanks to its short but fair victory against Beniel, who went ahead with a goal from José Antonio. Then Miguel and Juan Vera came back. The local Caser missed a penalty. Corrective from Águilas to Algar in a clash of clear superiority of the locals. Rubén Conato (2), Pilas and Segado keep their team in third place.

And another bulky result was achieved by Algezares in El Esparragal. The visitors took advantage of the locals’ lack of concentration. José Francisco, Youssef, Alejandro and Nikita scored.

Finally, a clear victory for Yeclano against Alcantarilla, who played a bad second half. Jorge, Óscar Josué, Luis Pascual and Miltón, in their own goal, scored for the locals, while Amalio scored the goal of the visiting honor.