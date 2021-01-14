The sports director of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Jose Francisco Molina, He did not give clues about the possible call of Sergio Ramos for the Tokyo Olympic Games, which are held this summer after the postponement due to the pandemic, and recalled that it will be the U21 coach who “decides” if the Real Madrid center-back attends Quote.

“In this aspect, logically, we are delighted that the players want to come to each of the competitions, but the last word of the call belongs to the coaches. In this case It will be Luis de la Fuente who decides if Ramos goes to the Olympic Games. He will choose the 18 Olympic players “, he indicated in statements to Movistar.

“I repeat, it will be Luis de la Fuente … he has three palces of players over 24 years old, in this case the age is increased (it is always 23) due to the postponement and it will be De la Fuente who selects the three older players “with whom he wants to count; and then we will have to see if those older players want to go and the Games motivate them,” he added.

On other issues, Molina reaffirmed the statements of Luis Enrique Martínez, who said that if he decides to call Pedri for the Eurocup, he will do so despite his youth. “The priority is always absolute, the top team depending on which we are talking about. If there are 17-year-old players who are called up to the U-19, they will go if the coach asks for it.” he pointed.