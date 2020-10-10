José Francisco Molina (Valencia, 50 years old) has just renewed until 2023 as sports director of the Spanish Football Federation. In the two years that he has been in office, he has had to manage the complex case of the traumatic departure of Luis Enrique and the subsequent schism that was generated with his return and the dismissal of Robert Moreno. In these days he assists from his position the phenomenon of Ansu Fati, Luis Enrique’s attempt to consolidate his game model and the problems De Gea and Kepa go through, which are familiar to him from his past as a goalkeeper.

Question. Has the Luis Enrique-Robert Moreno case been the most complex to manage?

Answer. When we bet on Luis Enrique we did it with the idea that it would last a long time. Unfortunately what happened happened and we had to make a change, always thinking about the possibility that Luis Enrique could return because the project was with him. The circumstances were not the best, it was uncomfortable, but you have to make decisions. We are happy with the coach we have, without belittling Robert Moreno, who did a great job.

P. Couldn’t do better?

R. Well surely, but it is difficult. Circumstances that sometimes you do not control can make you do something that is not the best, but it was not easy either. I think we performed quite well.

P. What is the federation’s sports project?

R. In the absolute, the project is that of Luis Enrique, who is the one who marks the lines, how he wants to play and which players represent us. In the lower teams we continue in the same line in which we have been working for a long time. We are updating, modernizing and improving the structures. In the absolute you have everything, but in the lower ones it is more complicated. We try to equip them with all the tools we can so that technicians can help young people to develop. Work is being done to improve scouting and player monitoring, and talent detection at an earlier age. Francis Hernández, the coordinator, is a basic piece in all of this.

P. Football has evolved and the style with which Spain rose to the fore is no longer imposed. Is evolution working at the base?

R. Also, football is constantly evolving, no one who wants to remain competitive can stand still. Even if you can get ahead you have to get ahead. We debate about the style, the way to attack, to defend … That debate in the lower categories exists, logically guided by what Luis Enrique is marking. He himself is evolving in his way of seeing football. All the coaches that we have in lower categories are going that way.

P. Is the model consistent with the football that is coming?

R. When you go for Luis Enrique to be your coach, you are already going for that model of aggressive pressure in the opposite field, that when you have the ball you have to try to keep it but to do damage, to attack as soon as the space appears. It is a model not only to be wide, which interests us, but also deep and reach the rival area the more times the better because there will be more possibility of scoring more goals. And logically, it is also sought to try to receive the fewest goals possible.

P. A sports director of a First Division club assures that right now in Spain it is easier to find a short midfielder who touches it than one with a strong physique, who knows how to play and has a goal.

R. I do not agree, in Spain we have everything. If we talk about professional football, that description corresponds to Mikel Merino, Fabián, Saúl … In grassroots football, what you will never find is the perfect player. If you want a big midfielder, a box to box who also knows how to play it, I am sure that in each province you can find eight or ten. What you have to have is patience to teach them and find, of those eight or ten, the one who is willing to learn. That to say that in Spain we do not find players of that profile with the number of children who play soccer …

P. What is not easy to find is a forward like Ansu Fati, fast, who plays well inside and out, with defensive work and with a goal.

R. That’s why at 17 he is in the senior team, something within the reach of very few. He has an exceptional level for his age, but without a doubt, with his youth, there are things to improve. He is different, he also knows how to exploit his virtues very well and decide at all times what suits the game and his game. With his youth he has things to improve, but as the years go by, football will evolve and when he is 30 years old it will be something different. He himself will have to evolve.

P. In those debates, in what position do you say that it is difficult for you to find players?

R. In general terms, in lower categories there are generations in which it is difficult for us to find goalkeepers of the profile we are looking for.

P. And what profile are they looking for?

R. From an offensive point of view, we value very much that he has a good command of the game with his foot, is well defined and makes good decisions. That he is able to find the player who is free when you work the exit from behind or that he is able to filter a pass through the center, but that when this is dangerous, instead of filtering it, he is able to move the ball to a further place . This seems strange at the professional level, in grassroots football, sometimes it is hard to find. Defensively, in addition to being good at goal, the type of goal we are looking for has to be able to cover the defense’s back when it is ahead, because if we are going to press up and place it almost in the center of the field, it has to know read those long ball situations and be good at heads up. They are going to tell me that what I want is a De Gea, a Kepa, a Ter Stegen, an Oblak … You will not find one that has everything, but you have to choose the one with the most qualities and work on what missing.

P. You have been a goalkeeper and De Gea has appeared at this concentration after conceding six goals and Kepa has been relegated to the replacement at Chelsea.

R. In the last concentration we had an exceptional De Gea. I understand the people and the debate, but Luis Enrique already said it, we are very calm. We have goalkeepers who are at the highest level in the world, even though they may go through difficult times. When they hit you, I understand that they focus on the goalkeeper, but I don’t share it. When you get a win, the team has not been well and the rival has passed you over. The important thing is that they continue to trust and work. We don’t think we have a problem with goalkeepers.

P. Pau Torres has established himself as Ramos’ partner, Thiago (absent due to covid-19) is at a high level, the explosion of Ansu Fati and Adama … Does all this invite you to be optimistic for the European Championship?

R. We are optimistic from the beginning because there are great players and a lot to choose from, that is our greatness as a team.

P. If there are so many good footballers, why have they failed so much since 2014?

R. With that alone it is not worth you, the footballers are the most important, if you don’t have them you are very screwed, but you need a great coach and people around to support them. Then there are circumstances around football that escape you, inside a game and outside. Winning titles is not easy. I was not here, for no reason other than not won. Since I was here we had 45 bad minutes in Seville against England, we lost and we could not qualify for the final four of the Nations League. Then we have achieved a comfortable classification for the Eurocup, where they will judge us by what happens, we have no doubts about that. We will try to get there in the best conditions and with the best possible scenario, so that those great footballers can express their talent on the field.