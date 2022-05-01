Manu Molina, UD Ibiza midfielder, is already recovering from the heavy blow suffered in his team’s match against Sporting de Gijón at El Molinón. In the 18th minute of the match, which ended in a 0-1 victory for the Ibizans, the player from Huelva collided with a rival and had to be taken off the pitch on a stretcher and wearing a neck brace. He was then transferred to a hospital for tests, but later rejoined his team’s expedition.

“Everything is perfect”, was the reassuring message Molina posted on her personal Instagram profile. The Andalusian wanted to “thank everyone” for “the messages of support” that he had received after the scare. “Thank God, after the tests everything is perfect,” said the midfielder, who also wanted to highlight “the treatment” received by Sporting de Gijón, in addition to the “support” shown by the Asturian entity.

Molina He also said he was “happy with the goal accomplished”, since UD Ibiza achieved mathematical permanence in the Second Division in its first season in the category. For his part, the Ibizan club reported on its Twitter profile that the player was already with all his teammates at the concentration hotel. He did it with a photo in which the squad displaced to Gijón is seen covering Molina.