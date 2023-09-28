The curtain on this 54th edition of the Molina de Segura Theater Festival is lowered this Sunday after 15 days and 22 shows performed in theaters and other corners of the city. The event has once again given voice to somewhat experimental stage proposals, street theater pieces, dance and also circus that have been filling the town with art and culture in recent days. From today until Sunday the last events take place, with a program as varied and attractive as the rest of the edition.

The D’Click company opens the weekend with its show ‘Latas’, a circus proposal complemented with dance that addresses the balance between the animal and the human through three characters who construct and deconstruct the present with no other objective than to challenge boredom. . Also today, Isabel Vázquez’s company takes the stage with ‘The Archipelago of Disasters’, a production for 7 performers that talks about the power of vulnerability through dance.

See also Culture - How do Chilean illustrators see the drafting of a new Constitution in their country? Molina de Segura Theater Festival

‘Cans’

Friday at 7 p.m. Company Park track. Free entrance.

‘The archipelago of disasters’

Friday at 8:30 p.m. Villa de Molina Theater. Tickets: €10.

‘Volov’

Saturday, at 7 p.m. Europe Square. Free entrance.

‘The mosquito nets’

Saturday, at 8:30 p.m. Villa de Molina Theater. Tickets: 10 euros.

‘The Altarpiece of D. Cristóbal’

Sunday, at 7 p.m. Villa de Molina Theater. Tickets: 5 euros.

‘Back2 classics’

Sunday, at 12 noon. Murcia Region Square. Free entrance.

Tomorrow’s first date is with the circus, live music and dance by Collectiu TQM and its powerful acrobatic proposal. His show ‘Volov’ has no text, but it does have all kinds of sounds and songs in Galician, Basque and Catalan that make the audience travel and be amazed by his circus techniques. Saturday’s other proposal manages to combine one of the best adventure novels of all time with a contemporary theatrical creation full of originality, live music and humor; all this thanks to ‘Los Mosqu3teros’, a Hispanic-Portuguese co-production by Este and Marmore.

The last day of the festival hosts the surprising trampoline show ‘Back2 Classics’ by Planeta Trampolí, a fusion of the most classic circus with urban cultures, and Teatro Los Claveles’ version of ‘El Retablillo de Don Cristóbal’, by Federico García Lorca , in the key of puppets.