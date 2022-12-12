Cinema tickets at three euros return to Molina de Segura. The program ‘Los Super Jueves de Cine’, a City Council initiative to encourage the use of movie theaters, is starting up again this Christmas. This program began in 2021, and, given the great response from the public in the previous edition, the initiative was resumed last summer, to reinforce Molina de Segura’s position “as a benchmark for commerce, leisure and recreation for the entire region of the Vega Media del Segura.

Now, this promotion will also take place on Christmas dates, with tickets at a cost of three euros per person. Specifically, Christmas ‘Super Thursdays’ will be on December 15, 22 and 29, 2022, as announced on Monday by the mayor, Eliseo García; the Councilor for Economic Promotion, José de Haro, and the manager of Neocine Vega Plaza, Rocío Freixinós.