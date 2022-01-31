One of the murals, in a building in the Santa Rita neighborhood. / LIVE JL

The artist from Molina Juan Manuel Puche Riquelme has made two large murals on Avenida de la Noria, in the heart of the Santa Bárbara neighborhood, belonging to the proposal ‘Murals to beautify all the neighborhoods in Zone 1’, of the 2019 Participatory Budgets.

The murals, of 130 square meters as a whole, are located in two dividing walls of said neighborhood, oriented towards the Parque de la Compañía. To guarantee the durability of the work, a special façade coating paint has been applied. In turn, the walls and areas with minor masonry and plaster have been restored. The murals have been painted by applying spray to some areas and synthetic enamel to others.

Both murals, the largest in area that currently exist in Molina de Segura, were inaugurated by the mayor, Eliseo García Cantó, and the Councilor for Citizen Participation, Soledad Nortes Navarro. The act was also attended by the author and other mayors of the Corporation, as well as neighborhood representatives.

The proposal ‘Murals to beautify all neighborhoods’ contemplates the realization of other paintings in El Centro, El Castillo, Fátima, San Roque and Santa Rita.

The author, Juan Manuel Puche Riquelme, has been a curator since 1996. Among his long professional career, the director of the Art Gallery at the Nueva Condomina Center stands out. In addition, he has taught Plastic and Visual classes at the Ministry of Education and Science and at the Faculty of Fine Arts of the University of Murcia, and has organized thirteen exhibitions with his works. His exhibitions include ‘Selección MACBA 2004’, ‘Carpeta de Engraving’ and ‘El Quirófano’.