The unprecedented increase in Covid-19 infections in Molina de Segura in the last two weeks has made the City Council decide to cease all non-essential municipal activity for a period of fourteen days from today, the mayor announced yesterday , Esther Clavero.

The performances at the Villa de Molina Theater for the month of January are also postponed. All training sessions in municipal sports facilities for those under 18 years of age are suspended. Likewise, the capacity of the weekly market on Saturdays is reduced to 50% with maintenance of all food stalls and basic necessities. And the exhibition halls, libraries, museums, rehearsal rooms and study rooms are closed to the public, the activity of which will go ‘online’.

The mayor asked all citizens to proceed during these two weeks to self-confinement in their homes to prevent the spread of the virus.