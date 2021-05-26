The Women & Business Forum 2021 has become a magnificent speaker to learn about the role that female entrepreneurs play in the Region of Murcia and learn first-hand about their journey and the mark they are leaving in the business fabric, as well as the role they play. institutions when facilitating this reality to make its way through equality policies. The meeting ended yesterday in Molina de Segura by the hand of its City Council and the newspaper LA VERDAD, with the sponsorship of Grupo Lucas and Jake, and it was a magnificent opportunity to learn about the progress of the municipality on this path of transformation towards greater business equality and the positive experiences left by female leadership in a locality that is an example.

Eliseo García Cantó, mayor of Molina de Segura, was in charge of opening the event and has already detailed some of the issues that the protagonists of the round table would later refer to more extensively. «The City Council of Molina de Segura has an express commitment to support entrepreneurship and the promotion of our economy as the engine of the social project, in this case having as its center the field of women and business. Our society must advance in remarkable changes in terms of equality and the leadership of women in the business world.

At the round table, María Dolores Javaloy, coordinator of the Gender Equality and Violence Service of the City Council of Molina de Segura, brought up the 11% salary gap that exists in managerial positions and the low representation of women in those positions of direction, which is only 18.8%, to then explain the initiatives that are carried out by his council to promote equality with an exercise of transversality that affects all areas. He announced the presentation of what will be the fifth Equality Plan and highlighted the effectiveness of mixed training programs, in this case developed by the Department of Employment, in traditionally masculinized professions. It is a powerful tool taking into account the powerful industrial belt that the municipality has, but whose main sectors are traditionally linked to male employment, in the case of transport or industry.

Likewise, he outlined the firm commitment of the Department of Equality for conciliation with specific programs (Early Bird service, Holiday Conciliation service) from which 900 families in the municipality benefit.

The protagonists of the round table Maria Dolores Javaloy. Equality Coordinator “We must be exemplary in matters of equality, because it is the first step so that later it is transferred to companies” José de Haro. Councilor for Finance, Contracting and Economic Promotion “In Molina de Segura there are 5,000 companies and very clear examples where women occupy managerial positions” Viviana Cáceres. OMEP Secretary General “The presence of women in business activity and team leadership in recent years is remarkable” Maria del Carmen Avilés. Commercial Director Global Protection “As important as entrepreneurship is that women join already established companies and contribute their training” Susana Barceló. HR Manager Domiberia “Professional promotion policies are increasingly oriented towards objective assessments, with mixed teams of men and women”

For José de Haro, councilor for Finance, Contracting and Economic Promotion of Molina de Segura, it is necessary to accelerate the rhythm of equalization. He considers that local administrations are staging that transition, which, however, is not sufficiently visible in other areas. And he gave as an example the policies that are being developed from the municipality of Moline to strengthen the incorporation of female talent or the support agreements for companies with a female vocation, such as the one recently signed with OMEP.

The mayor highlighted that the business community from Moline stands out for addressing equality and salary equalization plans in their companies that represent a mirror in which to look at other companies and for having clear examples of female leadership.

Gender budgets Full equality is the objective pursued by institutions and companies, aware that it represents a very latent social demand. The Molina de Segura City Council has been executing clear and concise policies for a few years that are being taken as an example by other local administrations. The need to share tools and that they are transversal to all departments and areas, not only municipalities, but also regional and even state administrations, must mark a turning point, according to Councilor José de Haro yesterday. One of the tools defended by the City Council of Molina are budgets with gender equality, which seek that all councils when weighing their proposals take into account how they can contribute to generating that equality. “It is a way of achieving objectives in practice and that all areas, from Culture to Sports, through Finance, are involved in the process,” stressed the councilor.

For Viviana Cáceres, OMEP’s general secretary, conciliation must be a starting point from which to achieve equality. He highlighted the importance of the agreements that, such as the one signed with the Molina de Segura City Council, allow us to offer a better service and “focus on female self-entrepreneurship.” In this case, it means the opening of the organization’s first headquarters outside the city of Murcia, from which it will offer feasibility studies, mentoring, coaching and training services.

Business vision



The round table also featured the contribution of two women managers. María del Carmen Avilés, who has been in positions of responsibility for 25 years, currently as Global Protection’s commercial director, believes that “there is a much more open mind and awareness that women can perform the same functions as men. Given that it is already a fact that women are empowered, equality is a matter of generating opportunities for those who deserve them.

Avilés emphasizes that “the important thing is to be and feel like a great professional and bring all that value and security to your company, regardless of whether you are a man or a woman.”

Finally, Susana Barceló, head of HR and Occupational Risk Prevention at Domiberia, assured during her participation that “there is awareness in companies to be more transversal, because they know that it is enriching to have different points of view.” In his profession he has seen an evident evolution and considers that all HR departments follow standards of equality in the selection of personnel. “Nobody doubts that experience and training mark the qualification of a person to access a job, and we do not look at whether it is a man or a woman,” he concluded.