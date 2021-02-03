Molina de Segura assumes the challenge of promoting virtual culture with a series of activities for this quarter of 2021 that include among its novelties the documentary series ‘Old stories and legends of Molina’, by the hand of the writer and editor Paco López Mengual ( ‘The memory of the mud’, ‘The last ship to America’, ‘Damn Chinese’, ‘Hilario’s gun and other stories they told me’, ‘El Cid’s graffiti’, ‘Execute Otto Maier’), which he will invite viewers on “an exciting journey into the city’s mythical past.” Stories told from generation to generation and that the troubadour and mercer from Moline, with extensive experience as a narrator and counter of legends, now rescues in ten chapters, which will be broadcast on Mondays and Wednesdays, at 7:30 p.m., through the Youtube Channel Culture at Casa Molina de Segura, from this Wednesday until March 8.

The Department of Culture and Youth of Molina de Segura has for this quarter with well-known professionals from all areas. For example, Santi García Cremades will perform the monologue ‘The crazy history of mathematics’ (January 21, 6:00 p.m.), with which he will take a fun tour through the world of mathematics, art and music. García Cremades will also pose ‘biblio-mathematical’ challenges, through the Salvador García Aguilar Library, with prizes for the winners.

With music elsewhere



For this Thursday, at 8:30 p.m., the Department has organized an ‘online’ colloquium, ‘Between music’, in which María Ángeles Zapata Castillo (president of the DeMúsica Ensemble association and director of the Molina Música Antigua MoMua Festival), Pilar Valero Abril (president of the Pro Música association), Pilar Fernández Gallardo (director of the Hims Mola Municipal Polyphonic Choir), José Bermejo Martínez (director of the Kodály Choir), Olga Khodzhatulina (president of the Crescendo Association), Manuel Arnaldos Serrano ( director of the Hims Mola Municipal Polyphonic Choir and director of Ochote Abonico), Antonio García Ramón (director of the Master Jaime López Conservatory of Music), Salvador Morenilla Mondéjar (president of the Hims Mola String Orchestra) and Raúl Céspedes (director of the Orquesta de Cuerda Hims Mola), moderated by José Fernández Lozano (representative of the Federation of Inter-neighborhood Neighborhood Associations and president of the Federation Intér Youth Contest pretes Villa de Molina). All of them will talk about why we need music today, how we should start in it, about music and other cultural and artistic manifestations, and about digital formats. The event can be followed through the Zoom platform.

From ‘Sound stations’ to ‘Elective affinities’



The cycle ‘The sound stations’ includes lectures by Paco López Mengual (February 6) and Catherine Geels (March 13), which will remember women composers. In ‘Elective affinities’ the writer and psychoanalyst Lola López Mondéjar (February 27) will participate, under the title ‘De Lolas y Lolitas (Nabokov)’, and the cartoonist Juan Espallardo Jorquera (March 27), who has titled his conference ‘Scribbling my place in the world (Demetrio Sánchez Gómez)’. The seminars of Tono Párraga (February 3 to 15, initiation to pen drawing), Lucas Brox (March 15 to 14, realistic painting with acrylics), Santini Rose (March 16 to 25) have also been announced. , of creative writing) and Joaquín Guirao (February 19 to March 12, on humorous comics and the practice of graphic jokes) and the talk on February 16 by Carlos Jiménez Cenamor DelAmoryLaBelleza (ceramist and architect).

The entire virtual cultural agenda organized by the Molina de Segura City Council is available on the website https://agendamolina.es/.