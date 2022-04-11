The City Council of Molina de Segura has carried out a new concession for the provision of the bus shelter cleaning service, as well as its maintenance charged to the exploitation of the advertising of the ‘mupis’ (transversal elements to the shelter where advertising is placed). The contract has a duration of four years and the concessionary company, Acción Pública SL, in addition to carrying out the maintenance and cleaning of the 98 canopies fortnightly, will pay an annual operating fee amounting to 12,227 euros, charged to the operation advertising on one of the faces of the 47 ‘mupis’ existing in the municipality, explained the mayor, Eliseo García Cantó, and the Councilor for Public Ways, María Montserrat Montanos Villegas.

Both attended the presentation of the service at one of the information points on the bus stop shelters located next to the Vega Plaza shopping center on Granada Avenue. Likewise, it is expected that the concession company will be in charge of carrying out improvements in the accessibility of the canopies and, in addition, install new ones, for a value that will exceed 100,000 euros.

On the other hand, the Consistory has installed digital information panels in various parts of the city, which aim to attract the attention of citizens and visitors to transmit municipal information on events, cultural and sports activities, campaigns, fairs and places of interest.