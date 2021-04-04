Murcia concluded this Sunday one of its most atypical holy weeks -If we leave aside the confined Passion of last year- with the reading of the closing proclamation in the church of Santa Eulalia, headquarters of the Arch-Confraternity of the Resurrected. This honor, not exempt from the weight of responsibility that comes with an Easter as special as Murcia, fell on this occasion in Manuel Molina Boix, former head of the Internal Medicine Service of La Arrixaca and president of the Spanish Association for the Fight Against Cancer in the Region.

Molina Boix, who recognized himself as a «chair Nazarene, one of those who reserve a seat well in advance», made a imagination exercise to review what should have been this Easter in a normal situation. “When health has been compromised in such an unfortunate year, there is a parallel between the emotional transition of the processions and the feeling of when one suffers an illness,” he asserted, drawing on his experience as a doctor. A process that, after starting with pain, and marked by fear of an unfavorable evolution, concludes on Easter Sunday, with “a new life cycle.”

He also exalted the nature of some parades, according “to the character of the peculiar, impulsive, happy and detached lifestyle” of Murcians, who are freed from “rigid disciplinary corsets” and stand out for their unique offerings, “in the form of of monkeys or candies ». He concluded by recalling that the brother is it all the year, being an example of “charity and dedication”, and glimpsing “that clear dawn after the viral pandemic” that will return its processions to Murcia.