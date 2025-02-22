The bullring of Albacete was filled to host a festival for the benefit of those affected by the Dana that affected Letur last October. The bullfighting, once again, showed his most supportive face. A minute of silence, a … Only of the soro trumpet and the anthem of Spain gave way to the celebration, which ended the triumph of the bullfighters, which distributed ten ears and two rabbis. Molina took the afternoon when Indulting overwrite, a good animal from Domingo Hernández. Talavante triumphed twice as well as livestock and bullfighter (he cut two ears, just like Ponce); which also allowed Marco to cut a tail. In addition, the official poster of the Salamanca alternative is already known: with Morante and Extremadura in Nimes next June.

He opened the afternoon a good steer of the Spartales with whom Ventura took the opportunity to get new horses from his block, which demonstrated admirable maturity and bullfighting. They caught the attention, especially, black gold in flags and bright with the short ones. A complete and very round work of the rejoneador that, after a puncture, left an effective rejon, cutting the first ear in the afternoon.

Finally, Ponce de Albacete could be said goodbye (even if he was dressed short), a land that has loved him so much, and he did it by cutting two trophies to the second in the afternoon. Ponce was in Ponce, and that is to say a lot. Daniel Ruiz’s was lazy but noble, and Enrique looked for the tickles, highlighting above all some round with the right, parsimonious, elegant and topped with tight chest passes, house brand. After the final Poncinas, he killed him of a good lunge. Less luck still had Manzanares with her steer, who did not finish surrendering in the Alicante crutch. He left some esteemed right, he was technically perfect, and cut an appendix after a puncture.

Talavante removed for chicuelinas and with the crutch made an excellent task, with the steer responding with nobility and humiliation, which allowed him to make his most characteristic vertical bullfighting, combined with tasks and other improvised repertoire, very much of his taste, which he finished off good Stopped lying. Two ears cut, with and request for tail not attended. That it was in seventh place, with another novillo from Talavante whom Marco Pérez cut the maximum trophies. The animal was changing, he lacked rhyme and had an uncomfortable onslaught. But that allowed him to show that he knows how to take advantage of the conditions that his opponent has, although they are not the best. In his hands, as he was doing, the steer went more, and ended up putting him on the basket.

Molina took the afternoon with the giving steer. With his first steer, the most dazzuling of the confinement was very tempered, showing his great qualities, but the little strength of the animal and the misuse of the sword to excessively extend the transteo, made the work silenced. Jose Fernando was then put in the alley with enormous disgust for not having cut off the ears he had earned with his crutch. But luck was going to smile at him when he decided to ask for the Over, Guerrero, whom he fought at pleasure with the cape in several chites. Domingo Hernández showed quality since he left, and endured a very long crutch task, with round in which he only saw the flight of the crutch and went until the end. The Albacete started on his knees, and anyway he fought and gave him a party. The animal was only lacking for strength, but at no time made a sign of cracking, which caused the request for pardon, attended by the presidency.