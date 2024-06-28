The first edition of will be held this weekend MolFestthe pop culture festival that will be held in Molfettain the province of Bari. The event of the June 29th and 30th will be held from 4.30pm to midnight and will be able to count on many events and concerts, including that of Cristina D’Avena, everyone a free entry. More details below.

MolFest: The POP culture festival kicks off on Saturday, to be held from 29 to 30 June in Molfetta (BA)

Saturday 29th June at 4.30pm festival opening at MAIN STAGE/BANCHINA SAN DOMENICO 7.30 PM EXHIBITION OPENING. Saturday 29th June and Sunday 30th business opening hours from 4pm to midnight. Event theme: KINDNESS

A WEEKEND FOR EVERYONE, FROM THE GREATEST TO THE YOUNGEST, IN THE NAME OF KINDNESS, INCLUSION BETWEEN EMOTIONS AND CAREFREENESS, NEWS AND PROPOSALS BETWEEN COMICS, GAMES, MUSIC, COSPLAY, VIDEOGAMES, ESPORTS AND MUCH MORE

The program on www.molfest.it

Starting the day after tomorrow, Saturday 29 June, the first edition of MolFest, the POP culture festival that will be held in Molfetta (BA) until Sunday 30 June 2024.

Two days of leisure and emotional enrichment, with opening of activities from 4.00 pm until midnight: everyone, from the oldest to the youngest, will have the opportunity to have fun, discover news from the pop world and immerse themselves in the “kindness” that this event will offer.

The festival will be inaugurated on Saturday 29th June at 4.30pm at the Main Stage/Banchina San Domenico and at 7.30 pm the inauguration of the exhibition at the Church of Death.

The detailed program of the festival can be discovered on the event website www.molfest.it and directly on site at the info point in the city in via Cifariello. In addition, on the official social networks of the event you can follow the event with images, news and insights, these are the links IG https://www.instagram.com/molfestofficialFB https://www.facebook.com/Molfest.official

L’Music Area of the festival is ready to bring the ANIMEniacs Corp, returning from the latest edition of Italia’s got talentall the sympathy of Gisella Cozzoi Crimson Dojo, rap-metal band that has been performing successfully throughout the Peninsula for years, the famous cartoon cover band from Puglia Hypergalactic, Andrea Rock hey Rosko’s and, of course, the queen of TV theme songs Christina D’Avenaguest of honor on the final day.

Must mention Simone Bianchiknown throughout the world as a master of drawing in the American comics industry, which will be the focus of a special activity in Artist Alleyand the prof. John Covonewinner of the Asimov Prize 2024 with his “Other lands” published by Harper Collins, which within the Narrative and Fantasy Area will tell us about the relationship between the Simpsons and astronomy. It is essential to point out the presence of Ubaldo Pantaniwell known for his participation in “Che tempo che fa” and his hilarious imitations in “Gialappa’s Show”, and Paul Camilliwinner of the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Drama Series for the second season of “The White Lotus.” Both will be guests on theMovie Areaedited by Andrea Bedeschipresenter of the cinema and TV events at Lucca Comics & Games, as well as editorial supervisor of BadTaste.it, the leading Italian website on the world of entertainment. Added to these are the voice actors Alex Polidori (Tom Holland’s Spider-Man), Mirko Cannella (Barry Keoghan in Saltburn and the Spirits of the Island) and Massimo Triggiani (Wyatt Russell in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Jacob Anderson in Game of Thrones). Among the guests there is also the Molfetta native Pasquale Facchini, game designer, puzzle maker and ludologist, curator of the gamification of the contents of the TV series “Red Bracelets”.

Well-known names from national journalism are present, including Fabrizio Basso, journalist and music critic of Skytg24 And Maurizio Di Fazio, author and journalist of the group The Espresso, of Daily fact and of Vanity Fair. Another important presence of the world of the national press is Leonardo Metalsspecial correspondent, author and TV presenter currently working for the culture editorial team of TG1, who will present his docu-film “I want to live like this… and happy singing!” about the true life and friends of the great tenor Luciano Pavarotti.

The program of three stages will also be enriched by the activities of Comics&Sciencea scientific communication project in comics by CNR Editions: led by Jacob Perettithe authors Diego Cajelli And Andrea Scoppetta will offer an engaging panel aimed at the public on the challenge “Science Fiction vs Fantasy”.

It’s impossible to mention everyone, but we remember the collaboration with The Voltaone of the most important European cosplay photography events, the mega Fantasy themed treasure huntedited by Splash Comics with the involvement of the Naval League section of Molfetta, which will end at the Approdo di Sant’Andrea with the emotions of the Medieval Fantasy Village, L’Esports Area developed in the Templars’ Hall by Qlashand the Game area by PLAY On Tour on the Seminary Quay, where companies like Dice and Bricks, Asmodee And United Games will be the playful soul of the event. Absolutely to try, at the Giardino dei Mammoni, the experience of the sensory tunnel conceived and designed by League of the Golden Thread to try to immerse yourself in the perceptions of the five senses.

But it doesn’t end here: in an area entirely dedicated to eastern worldlocated in the Villa Comunale, will arrive on K-popwith the best Apulian crews coordinated by KSTone of the largest associations organizing contests and events dedicated to K-pop and South Korea.

It is also worth mentioning the work of the creators of fantastic objects in exhibitions of the props inserted in the Passari Tower, with a real one “Behind the Scenes of Game of Thrones”thanks to the group GOT Pugliawhich will allow you to observe up close the costumes, props and even the dragon eggs featured in the famous TV series based on George Martin’s novel, complete with a “souvenir photo” to take on the infamous throne.

Exciting and mysterious, the Sirens will transform MolFest into an event divided between mythology and reality in the splendid setting of the Sant’Andrea landing. Also worth mentioning is theexhibition of famous cars from the world of cinema and TV series and the parades that will color the streets of the center where the wait will develop market exhibition in Corso Dante and Piazza Garibaldi.

And more airsoft with the One Shot association and the world Marvel And Ghostbusters registered Real Avengers Italy, the magic and inventiveness of Cosplay with Apulia cosplay, Dragonball Puglia, GOT Puglia, Jojo_Bizzarri_Raduni and Behind Animation which will manage the long-awaited cosplay competition. Particular attention is paid to social issues, with the Disney princess themed activity organized by Pandora – Anti-violence Centre. And then traveling music with i Valkanorr And Miwa and its members… It is truly impossible to mention all the entertainment options, which is why the public is invited to experience them, on a journey through art, theatre, and itinerant shows for all tastes.

To tell the story of the festival, together with the team of Nerd Universe Crossoverthe influencers will take care of it Leonardo Decare them, Bertra, Daniele Calise And Lavalend.

Great news dedicated to this first edition of the event: This year an important collaboration was born, a recognition of great value for MolFest with Poste Italiane Filatelia which, on the occasion of the event, created for the opening day of the Festival, June 29th, a Philatelic cancellationwhich will be available together with the postcard I remember.

The festival, strongly desired by the Municipality of Molfettasees the project led by the working group of STEP, made up of experts in the entertainment sector, a point of reference for the planning, organization and realization of large events.

The image of the poster, which accompanies the theme of the event, is entrusted to Ennio Bufi, artist from Molfetta: “In 1938 the magazine ‘Action Comics n°1’ was printed and in America the myth began” Bufi narrates describing his work, specifying how “taking up its iconography, this poster intends to be an invitation to the city to start again and believe in itself, because superheroes wouldn’t need a mask if they didn’t have to hide from people’s judgement”.

Great confidence in the event was shown by national partners including Echo Groupa leading company in the organization of events related to the world of cinema, which will bring to MolFest the preview trailers of the new summer cinema events; the gadget giant Maxdevilwho will bring his experience giving each visitor the opportunity to take home a memory of the festival; Veronesi Foundationwhich will offer visitors the gaming experience based on the web game “Smogville – Breathless”, allowing them to understand the link between air pollution and health.

The creator of the project is Gianluca Del Carlo, Production Director and Project Manager of the companies STEP and LEG.

For the organizational part, we thank HOLLY, a marketing and events agency, led by Gianni Spano and Vito Ballarino, who will collaborate in the realization of the event.

FESTIVAL TIMES

Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th June, opening at 4pm on both days with activities until midnight.