“Molested since I was 12”: girl reports a relative but is kicked out of the house by her father

She revealed that she was harassed by a relative and was kicked out of the house along with those who believed her. It happened to a girl from the province of Teramo, who accused her sister-in-law’s father of harassing her on several occasions since she was 12 years old. After the complaint, the investigations for sexual violence against a minor have now been concluded and a request for indictment could arrive for the man, according to reports from Il Messaggero.

The first of the cases reported would have occurred during a summer lunch in the countryside, where the girl, 12 years old at the time, had gone away to pick flowers in a field. The father of her brother’s wife would have followed and embraced her from behind her, approaching her backside but she said she managed to free herself. In another case reported in her complaint, the man allegedly touched her thighs while they were in the car together, with her sitting in the back seat with her. “She pinched Me on her thighs and other parts,” she said. Later, when she was still a minor, he allegedly put his hand inside her thighs. An episode that threw her into a state of anguish. “Afraid that she might pay attention to my nieces, I told what happened to my brother and his wife, but also to my parents,” said the girl. Her story ended up dividing the family to the point that only her mother and sister were left by her side. The others believed the man’s version, which spoke of “involuntary gestures”. After a furious argument, all three were sent away from home by the girl’s father.