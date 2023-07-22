“Molested in the car in Milan”: the complaint of DJ Hellen. A 22-year-old arrested for sexual assault

“I was at a friend’s house, this person approaches. She comes running, puts her arm in, tries to force the car and tries to touch my breasts with her other hand and tries to pull my top down”. This is the story told on social media by Eleonora Rossi, known as DJ Hellen. The fact, told in a video posted on Instagram, took place on the evening of Monday 17 July in via Meda, in Milan.

The 33-year-old said she locked herself in the car with her friend and called 112. The agents of the Porta Ticinese police station tracked down the alleged attacker a short distance after other reports of a harassing person on the street had arrived.

The man, a 22-year-old from Senegal with a previous record, was arrested on charges of sexual assault.