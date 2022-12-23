fFor an intelligence agency, having a “human source” in the ranks of an opposing agency is the supreme art. Conversely, it is a serious defeat when you discover such a “mole” among your own employees. In this respect, the satisfaction with which Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP), for example, reacted to the arrest of a suspected Russian spy in the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) has something of the anxious whistling in the woods.

At the BND, the exposure of the employee is likely to be seen as a setback as well. However, the current case is by no means the first of its kind. Rather, the names Heinz Felfe and Gabriele Gast stand for two spectacular cases from the past, of which at least the first almost led to the fall of BND founding President Reinhard Gehlen.

Felfe was considered a specialist in doubles

Gehlen, during the war head of the military reconnaissance “Foreign Armies East”, had offered himself to the American victors as an employee after the end of the war with the personal and written remains of his department. He claimed to know more about the Soviet Union and its armed forces than almost anyone else under the sun. The Americans noticed quite quickly that self-portrayal and reality did not quite match. But since they felt they had no one else to provide information, they secured the services of the general and his associates.

In their ranks there were a number of people who had not carried out military reconnaissance in the supposedly “clean” Wehrmacht during the war, but also many former SS men. Gehlen had almost no objection to their recruitment because he and his entourage were firmly convinced that an SS past rendered forever immune to temptations to serve themselves to a communist regime. Even this should prove to be a fallacy. In addition, not every former SS man had reported truthfully about his past, i.e. was potentially open to blackmail.

Heinz Felfe from Dresden belonged to the group of those in the early BND who had an SS past. In the early years he had observed the Communist Party of Germany (KPD) in the service of the British. For the British, however, he quickly lost value because the KPD became suspicious and refused him access to their party offices. Temporarily unemployed, he tried his hand at journalism and came to the attention of Soviet agent recruiters with articles that used his inside knowledge of the British military administration. More or less at the same time, however, he sought contact with the “Gehlen Organization”, which was incorporated into the federal service as the BND in 1956. His contacts with Soviet authorities were well known there. But Gehlen’s people wanted to use this for a “double game”; they wanted to trick the Soviet side into believing they had an agent, but they wanted to supply misinformation about him.

Felfe was soon considered an expert in such operations in the BND. He rose steadily. The BND studiously ignored any hints of a possible duplicity on the part of the Soviets. Employees who pointed out the potential safety risk to Felfe were even systematically discredited. The KGB even went so far as to sacrifice some less important agents to protect Felfe. The way it worked was that the supposed top man Felfe was allowed to “find” and unmask Soviet agents, which increased his reputation.