An international team of astrophysicists have found significant reserves of large organic molecules in four of the five protoplanetary disks of the Milky Way. According to scientists, this suggests that the chemical conditions that led to the emergence of life on Earth may be widespread in the galaxy. 20 observational articles by members of the Molecules with ALMA at Planet-forming Scales project (MAPS) accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal Supplement Series. Project overview article posted at arXiv.org.

Using the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA) radio telescope complex, astrophysicists from 16 universities tracked organic molecules in the protoplanetary disks of five stars – IM Wolf, AS 209, GM Aurigae, HD 163296 and MWC 480 – a place where signs of planetary origin had already been found. Scientists were able to trace simple organic molecules – such as hydrocyanic acid, ethynyl radical and formaldehyde – in the inner regions of the disk, where planets are likely to form. At the same time, it turned out that the molecules are unevenly distributed in the disks. Planets in different disks – and even in the same one – can form under completely different chemical conditions – which may explain why life arose on some planets and not on others.

The researchers also found the signatures of three much larger organic molecules: cyanoacetylene, acetonitrile, and cyclopropenylidene. They, according to laboratory research and theoretical calculations, can, under necessary conditions, serve as “building blocks” for substances of terrestrial biochemistry: sugars, amino acids and even RNA components.

Researchers were able to find these molecules in three of the five protoplanetary disks in much larger quantities – from ten to 100 times – than previously assumed in models. Importantly, protoplanetary disks are places where not only planets form, but also comets with asteroids, the bombardment of which early in the formation of the solar system is believed to have played an important role in the emergence of life on Earth.

Previously, scientists have proven that life on Earth occurred as a result of chemical reactions. To do this, they created the Allchemy program and put six simplest molecules into it. Already at the third stage of the synthesis, the program demonstrated the well-known amino acids and biochemical compounds that form the basis of life.