New hope from Italian research for the cure of a rare immunodeficiency with 'molecular scissors' that allow the genetic defect at the origin of the disease to be corrected. “The first results of the gene editing strategy based on the Crispr/Cas9 technique, also known as 'cut and sew DNA', developed by scientists at the San Raffaele-Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy (Sr-Tiget) in Milan and the Institute of Genetic and Biomedical Research of the National Research Council (Cnr-Irgb) for primitive immunodeficiencies due to defects in the Rag1 gene”. Cnr-Irgb, Telethon and Sr-Tiget communicated this in a joint note, announcing the data published in 'Science Translational Medicine' by the team led by Anna Villa, researcher from the Milan unit of the Cnr-Irgb.

Rag1 deficiency – explain the authors – is part of severe combined immunodeficiencies (SCID) and depends on mutations in the Rag1 gene, which is very important for the correct development of the immune system. It is a very finely regulated gene, which must be 'switched on' and produce the protein of the same name only in a short period of time during the life of T and B lymphocytes. Under normal conditions, Rag1 contributes to the production of both types of white blood cells. However, if it doesn't work, these immune system cells are not formed, leaving the body without two fundamental components to defend us from infections. Those born with a Rag1 deficiency therefore have a serious immunodeficiency from birth, with recurrent and potentially fatal infections, chronic diarrhea, skin rashes, growth retardation. If nothing is done, life expectancy is limited. There are also cases in which the Rag1 protein is not completely absent, but manages to promote the formation of only a few cells. This results in an unregulated activity of the immune system, characterized by autoimmunity and chronic inflammation (Omenn syndrome and atypical Scid).

The only definitive intervention is a blood stem cell transplant, provided that a compatible donor is available. Unfortunately, however, the time factor can affect the effectiveness of the transplant. It is best for the operation to be performed in the first months of life, while in cases of late diagnosis the damage to the various organs can compromise its success. A concrete problem, considering that in Italy neonatal screening for Scid – a particularly useful tool for early diagnosis – is not included in the national screening panel, as is the case in the USA and in European nations such as Denmark, Germany, Norway, Iceland, Ireland and Switzerland. In our country only some regions or cities have activated pilot projects or dedicated programs, for example Tuscany and Liguria, Padua and Palermo. This is why the group that published the study has been working for years to develop alternative therapeutic strategies for these serious combined immunodeficiencies. Now the first positive results.

“Gene editing, on which we have been focused since 2016 – describes Maria Carmina Castiello (Cnr-Irgb, Sr-Tiget), first author of the work – allows us to correct the gene defect by leaving Rag1 in its natural location, maintaining its physiological regulation. The correction was carried out in hematopoietic stem cells, capable of generating all lines of the immune system, including T and B lymphocytes. The gene editing approach adds to gene therapy platforms based on vectors of viral origin, as is This has been done successfully in other pathologies, such as Ada-Scid” also known as 'children in a bubble' disease, “or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome”.

Over the years the group has tried various techniques, until they identified the most promising one described in this study. The corrective system exploits the Crispr/Cas9 molecular scissors, which earned the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 2020: they are made up of an enzyme capable of cutting DNA, associated with an RNA sequence that acts as a guide and allows direct the cut to the desired point, i.e. where the pathological mutation resides. To introduce the 'cut and sew' system into the cells, the electroporation method was used, which uses short electrical pulses to open the pores on the cell membrane. Once the cut was made, the scientists provided the cell with the correct sequence with which to repair the DNA, using viral vectors that do not insert themselves into the cellular DNA, so as to avoid any unwanted modifications. The technique is the result of a long collaboration with the group of Sr-Tiget director Luigi Naldini, and in particular with Samuele Ferrari and Daniele Canarutto.

“With this strategy – reports Villa (Cnr-Irgb, Sr-Tiget) – we managed to correct between 20% and 30% of the target stem cells: a very satisfactory percentage if we consider that, as emerged in our studies conducted on mouse model, it is enough to correct 5-10% of it to obtain a therapeutic effect. The next step – he proposes – will be to perfect the correction system by conveying the correct sequence through a new transport system based on nanoparticles, similar to that used in anti- Covid. Our goal is to be able to transfer this therapeutic approach to the clinic: it could potentially prove to be an alternative to transplant, both to overcome the lack of a donor, but also to limit the risks associated with chemotherapy conditioning.”