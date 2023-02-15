Ob It’s hard to say that Russia really planned to use a coup to divert the Republic of Moldova from its pro-European course – but the answer in Chișinău is clear. This Thursday, the parliament in the Moldovan capital is to confirm Dorin Recean, a new head of government and a new cabinet. Since President Maia Sandu’s party holds an overwhelming majority of seats in parliament, the confirmation is considered a formality. The change of leadership in the small state between Ukraine and Romania, which was granted the status of a candidate for accession to the European Union last year, should therefore proceed without incident.

Michael Martens Correspondent for Southeast European countries based in Vienna.

Unlike his ousted predecessor Natalia Gavrilița, an economist and finance specialist, former interior minister Recean is a man of the apparatus. He was previously security adviser to President Maia Sandu, who actually pulls the strings in Chisinau. One insider describes Recean as a “fireman in the presidential office” who conducted important negotiations behind the scenes, including with breakaway Transnistria over Moldova’s power supply. “If these negotiations had failed, the lights would have gone out in Moldova long ago,” the source said.

Recean is described in a similar way by other informed sources: the former entrepreneur is operational and pragmatic and can skilfully spin threads in the background. Recean appears accordingly as the string puller of the string puller in Chișinău. The fact that he is now replacing Gavrilița can be read as an indication that Sandu wants to set other priorities. It is assumed that the President would like to have a security politician in office in times of growing Russian pressure.

Russia’s interest in destabilizing Moldova

The change in leadership comes amid alleged Russian plans to overthrow Sandu and the pro-European government. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj first spoke of this and cited findings from his services as the source. Sandu took up this representation on Monday. Accordingly, the Kremlin wanted to use activists and mercenaries “masked” as civilians to storm government buildings and take hostages.







They wanted to rely on the pro-Russian opposition in Moldova. According to the President, this is indicated by documents received from the Ukrainian partners. She indicated that participants from Belarus, Serbia and Montenegro should also have taken part in the planned coup.

Whether such Russian plans actually existed and how far they might have progressed cannot be judged from the outside. However, it is plausible that the Kremlin has an interest in destabilizing the first, not just rhetorically pro-European, government of the Republic of Moldova. Putin’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently warned ambiguously that the Republic of Moldova could become “the next Ukraine”.







Through the breakaway strip of land of Transnistria, which is partially controlled by Moscow, Moscow already has a bridgehead for acts of sabotage, even if everything has remained calm there so far. As is well known, denials of the coup allegations from the Russian Foreign Ministry with the words “completely unfounded and baseless” do not have to mean anything. Sandu has now announced a bill that would give prosecutors and intelligence agencies “the tools they need to effectively combat threats to national security.

However, the replacement of Gavriliţa had been announced for some time. The coup rumors could have been an excuse for Sandu to get rid of the incumbent. Discrepancies between the two politicians had been discussed in the capital for a long time. Gavrilița is considered to be extremely meticulous, but was often heavily overworked due to her unwillingness to delegate work. Above all, she took office with a program to fight corruption, but during the 18 months of her term of office she often had to govern according to emergency plans due to the war in Ukraine. High refugee numbers, power outages and high inflation in the poorest country in Europe demanded and sometimes overwhelmed the replaced head of government.

When she left, Gavrilița indicated that she would have liked to have continued to govern. She emphasized that her reign was so shaped by the war in Ukraine that there was hardly any time or energy left for her original goals, such as judicial reform. The outgoing head of government was quoted as saying that she took office with a mandate to fight corruption, but very quickly found herself exposed to (Russian) “energy blackmail”.