Moldova’s aspirations for European integration to be enshrined in the constitution

Moldova wants to enshrine the desire for European integration in the country’s constitution. This was stated by the vice-chairman of the ruling party “Action and Solidarity” Radu Marian on the Indicator Economic program in on the air Radio Moldova.

On October 20, Moldova will hold a referendum on the country’s accession to the European Union (EU). “This is an opportunity to solidify this goal [стремление к евроинтеграции] in the constitution, because no matter who is in government, this goal must be there,” Marian said.

According to him, Moldova’s aspirations to join the EU must be protected at the constitutional level so that the authorities cannot ignore the will of the people.

Earlier, the referendum on joining the EU was approved by the Constitutional Court of Moldova. It will be held on the same day as the presidential elections in the country.