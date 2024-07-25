IMAS: Three quarters of Moldovans believe the ruling party is corrupt

Three quarters (75 percent) of Moldovans expressed confidence in the corruption of the country’s ruling party, Action and Solidarity. This is evidenced by the results of a sociological survey conducted by the Institute of Marketing and Sociological Surveys (IMAS).

Approximately the same number (71 percent) of respondents believed that the current president of the country, Maia Sandu, is directly responsible for the party’s governance. In turn, 26 percent of respondents expressed their innocence of the head of state.

The survey was conducted between July 8 and July 21, and involved 1,093 respondents.

The same poll showed that more than half of Moldova’s residents were against the republic’s entry into the North Atlantic Alliance and Romania.