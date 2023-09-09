Prime Minister of Moldova Rechan in a video message called debts to Gazprom unfounded

The Moldovan government has confirmed its refusal to repay debts for gas to Gazprom, which it considers unfounded. Writes about this with reference to a video message from Prime Minister Dorin Recan on the social network TikTok TASS.

He recalled that the audit of the “so-called debt” of Moldovagaz to Gazprom has been completed. “We stated that these debts are unfounded and, accordingly, we are not going to pay them,” Rechan said.

The Prime Minister noted that the government of the republic is strengthening the country’s energy independence. He also said that the state-owned Moldovan company Energocom continues to purchase natural gas at lower prices, so the reserves will last throughout the winter. Recean called it paradoxical that Moldova has not applied such a practice in the last 30 years.

Related materials:

Earlier, Moldavian Energy Minister Viktor Parlikov said that the country’s government is ready to repay the debt to Gazprom for gas supplies in past years, only in the amount that an independent audit of Moldavgaz showed – $8.6 million. At the same time, the amount of Gazprom’s claims is 709 million dollars, of which 433 million are the principal amount, and the rest is a penalty for late payments.