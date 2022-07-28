The Moldovan Parliament has extended the state of emergency for another 60 days. The corresponding resolution was adopted on Thursday, July 28, during the meeting.

“The Parliament decided to extend the state of emergency in the Republic of Moldova for 60 days, starting from August 8 this year. The decision was made at the suggestion of the Government of the Republic of Moldova,” reads the message on the website of the legislature.

The parliament noted that the decision was justified by the need to provide the Commission for Emergency Situations with opportunities for prompt intervention in order to ensure the energy and food security of Moldova.

The state of emergency in the Republic of Moldova was introduced on February 24 due to the situation in Ukraine and security threats. On the same day, the Commission for Emergency Situations of Moldova stopped the movement of trains from Chisinau to Odessa.

On April 21, the state of emergency in the country was extended for 60 days. Then Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa explained to the parliamentarians that the government’s request was based on the need to respond quickly to events that could threaten the security and energy stability of the republic. Also, the authorities do not exclude that new waves of refugees from Ukraine may arrive in Moldova.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of aggravation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

