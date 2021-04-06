The deputy of the Moldovan parliament from the Socialist Party Vasily Bolya called the first 100 days of Maya Sandu’s presidency a disaster, reports RIA News…

“The first 100 days of Maia Sandu’s presidency were disastrous and disappointing. It is important not to allow it to continue to be irresponsible and harm the country and people, ”said Bole.

Related materials Lost the shores 30 years ago, Transnistria separated from Moldova. How did the war, which everyone forgot about, began?

According to him, Sandu did not do anything that she promised the citizens, because “she is not capable of doing something”.

“But it’s one thing not to do anything, and it’s quite another to act against your own people, against the constitution, plunging the country into chaos,” the deputy said.

Bole claims that Sandu provoked an institutional crisis by refusing to dialogue with parliament.

Sandu had previously applied to the Constitutional Court to dissolve parliament after it failed to approve her candidate for the post of prime minister, Igor Grosu. The president said that the current parliament includes corrupt deputies who “impoverish the country.”