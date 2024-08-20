Moldovan MP Tauber: The West has caught Chisinau in a debt trap

Chisinau, trying to pay off foreign loans, has begun selling off its own land, which is a disgrace for the country. Marina Tauber, a member of the republic’s parliament, has accused the West of creating a debt trap for Moldova, reports RIA Novosti.

“It is a disgrace for the country’s leadership to sell off the land of this country! External debts are a trap in which “external friends” have caught the Moldovan leadership,” the parliamentarian said.

Tauber noted that the high level of external debt means a reduction in social projects and an increase in the tax burden for citizens.

Earlier, Moldova declared the need for friendship with Russia. According to the Bashkan of Gagauzia, Eugenia Gutsul, friendship and cooperation with Moscow will help Chisinau reach a new level of economic development.