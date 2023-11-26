Shor: gas is cheaper for Gagauzia thanks to compensation from Turkish businessmen

Gas supplies at a reduced price to a number of regions of Moldova are possible due to the fact that they are compensated by Turkish businessmen. Moldovan politician and businessman Ilan Shor stated this in his Telegram-channel.

According to Shor, there is a Turkish company “that politely agreed to help Moldova—or rather, the regions that we lead—get gas at an affordable price.” It is clarified that Gagauzia, Taraclia and Orhei regions have such an advantage.

The politician emphasized that the gas reserves necessary for Moldova are now in Ukrainian storage facilities, and supplies will be carried out through the energy company NordGaz Furnizare. Shore noted that the project will allow consumers to receive gas 40 percent cheaper than now.

Earlier, Shor said that the economic crisis in Moldova began due to the fact that the country’s leadership spoiled relations with Russia. He called the consequences of the policy of the Action and Solidarity Party (APS) inflated tariffs for gas and electricity, as well as the maximum poverty of the population of the republic.