Moldovan Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Vasnetsov over Zakharova’s remarks about Sandu

Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov was summoned to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry in connection with the statement made by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, about the President of the Republic, Maia Sandu. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova, Nicu Popescu, on the air of a private Chisinau TV channel Jurnal TV.

“This is aggressive, unacceptable rhetoric. After the latest statements by Ms. Zakharova, the Russian ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, he was handed a note of protest because of direct insults to the President of Moldova,” the minister said.

Earlier, Zakharova commented on the new Moldovan electoral code, saying that Moscow calls on Chisinau to show common sense and not take any steps that could lead to an aggravation of bilateral relations. In addition, she admitted that Sandu “lied” during her election campaign for the presidency when she promised to protect the rights of national minorities.