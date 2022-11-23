Moldovan Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Vasnetsov due to power outage

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration (MFAEI) of Moldova summoned the Russian Ambassador to Chisinau, Oleg Vasnetsov, due to a power outage in the republic. This announcement was made in the official Telegramdepartmental channel.

The Russian diplomat was “urgently demanded to be summoned to the Foreign Ministry” by Foreign Minister Nika Popescu. Moldova strongly protested the strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, which led to power outages.