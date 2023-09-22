Moldovagaz stated that Chisinau did not justify its position on the debt to Gazprom

The chairman of the board of the gas transportation company Moldovagaz, Vadim Ceban, said that Chisinau did not justify its position on the debt to Gazprom. His words lead TASS.

The Moldovan government does not recognize the debt and believes that, based on the results of an audit commissioned by the Cabinet of Ministers, it should pay the Russian company only $8.6 million instead of the stated $709 million.

“This is not an audit, but an advisory document. Without the approval of Moldovagaz shareholders, this report has no legal force,” Chaban emphasized.

He added that the audit was largely based not on facts, but on assumptions; it relied on the subjective opinions of the consultants who conducted it. The head of the company also drew attention to the fact that the authors of the report did not independently verify the accuracy of the documents.

Earlier, Moldavian Energy Minister Viktor Parlikov said that the country’s government is ready to repay the debt to Gazprom for gas supplies in past years, only in the amount that an independent audit of Moldavgaz showed – $8.6 million. At the same time, the amount of Gazprom’s claims is 709 million dollars, of which 433 million are the principal amount, and the rest is a penalty for late payments.