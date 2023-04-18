Home page politics

From: Katja Saake

Moldova has refused entry to a Russian governor. The delegation was arrested at the airport. One forbids interference.

Chisinau – An unexpected scandal has broken out in the Republic of Moldova: the country has refused entry to a Russian delegation of politicians, according to the news agency Reuters reported. The Moldovan border guard service did not let the Russian politicians and officials get off the plane. Moldova urged Russia “not to interfere” in their country’s internal affairs.

Moldova refuses entry to Russian governor

The incident happened on Monday (April 17). A Russian delegation led by Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of the Tatarstan region, wanted to take part in an election campaign event in the autonomous region of Gagauzia in Moldova. Elections to appoint the head of government will take place there on April 30th.

Undesirable: The governor of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov. © IMAGO/Yegor Aleyev

Gagauzia has officially been an autonomous territorial entity within Moldova since 1994. The region in the south of the country has special rights and its own government. The inhabitants belong to a large part to a Turkic-speaking ethnic group, which is Christian-Orthodox and pro-Russian.

Moldova accuses Russia of interference and destabilization

The Russian delegation around Minnikhanow was not allowed to leave their plane, how Reuters reported. Moldovan police said their trip aims to support a pro-Russian candidate running in Gagauzia’s elections to interfere in the internal affairs of our country,” said the border guard service.

Moldova has repeatedly accused Russia of trying to destabilize the country. Russia supports pro-Russian movements and stirs up sentiment against the pro-European government in Chisinau. In addition, a strategy paper by the Kremlin had become known, which is intended to record how Russia would like to prevent Moldova from turning to the west and expand pro-Russian influence in the country.

Minnikhanov posted a video on social media saying he and his delegation had been classified as undesirable. He described this as a regrettable step, because the people of Tatarstan and Gagauzia, both home to the Turkic peoples, are “brothers”, according to Minnikhanov. (kasa)