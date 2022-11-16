In Moldova, they announced the expansion of the powers of the security service due to the situation in Ukraine

Moldova will expand the powers of the information and security service (ISS) of the country due to the situation in Ukraine. Igor Grosu, Chairman of the Parliament, leader of the ruling Action and Solidarity Party, announced this in an interview to the Zhurnal TV channel. TASS.

He noted that the special service will be given additional opportunities to combat agents and espionage. “In these difficult times, our bodies need additional leverage to fight other countries,” the politician stressed.

Grosu also announced tougher measures against people who do not support the government’s position regarding the conflict in Ukraine, “propagates war, harms the Republic of Moldova.”

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu and members of the ruling Action and Solidarity party allowed possible reshuffles in the government.