Criminal authority Grigory Caramalak cannot be arrested and handed over to the law enforcement agencies of Moldova because she has Russian citizenship. This was announced on February 1 by the head of the National Bureau of Interpol in Moldova, Viorel Centiu.

Caramalac, also known by the nickname Bolgar, is suspected of committing several crimes in Moldova, but the authorities will not be able to detain him.

“We have an official response from our Russian colleagues about his presence at Domodedovo airport. But given that he has Russian citizenship, he cannot be detained and extradited to Moldova, ”the news agency quoted Viorel Centiu as saying. IPN…

In Moldova, Caramalac is suspected of committing several criminal offenses: blackmail and attempted murder.

Maria Vieru, press secretary of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Moldova, noted that there were no official notifications about the arrest of a criminal authority who is on the international wanted list.

“Depending on the information provided by the competent authorities of the Russian Federation, we will make a decision on further actions in accordance with legal procedures,” added Maria Vieru.

On January 31 this year, at the Moscow Domodedovo airport, police detained Grigory Karamalak, President of the International Fund for Assistance to Veterans and Sports Disabled Sports IFAVIS. He was put on the wanted list by Interpol by the Moldovan authorities. Caramalac is a prominent Moldovan businessman, former master of sports in freestyle wrestling.

Previously, the businessman was accused of creating a criminal community, on whose account there were many serious crimes. Karamalak himself denies all charges.