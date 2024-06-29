Moldova wanted to introduce a visa regime with Russia before the presidential elections

The Moldovan authorities wanted to introduce a visa regime with Russia before the presidential elections. Sputnik Near Abroad reports this in its Telegram-channel.

Earlier, the deputy of the Supreme Council of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR), political scientist Andrei Safonov stated that Moldova is preparing the Armed Forces (AF) for a possible war against Russia and Transnistria.

Earlier, the leader of the opposition political bloc “Victory-Victoria” in Moldova, Ilan Shor, called for the restoration of multilateral ties with Moscow. Shor noted that good-neighborly relations with Russia are “not just a tribute to our common history, it is a strategic view of the future of Moldova.”