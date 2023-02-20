Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament Grosu urged to invest in the creation of air defense systems

Speaker of the Parliament of Moldova Igor Grosu on the air of the Pro TV channel urged focus on creating air defense systems (air defense), increasing investment in this area.

“This year we have doubled the defense budget. We must invest in the air defense system, take care of our airspace, ”he said.

Grosu says such systems are not readily available because they are not in stock and require development. He specified that Chisinau is currently discussing this issue with Romania.

