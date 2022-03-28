Located on the right bank of the Dniester River, wedged between the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, Transnistria declared itself independent in 1990. The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Army revived Moldovan fears of an intervention by Moscow in its territory to annex the territory separatist.

The war in Ukraine has disrupted the situation throughout Europe. After a month of confrontations, thousands of deaths and millions of refugees, the fear of old conflicts is revived by the instability that the war has imposed.

A fear that is lived in Moldova by the self-proclaimed republic of Transnistria, a Russian bastion. This is the story:



