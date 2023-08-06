“The initial cause of the accident was an extremely high temperature, which caused the railways to lose power,” Moldovan Railways said in a statement.

It said six wagons carrying grain derailed while the train was on a section of the Colma-Ceder-Lunga line en route to Reni, a Ukrainian transport hub on the Danube.

Moldovan farmers usually export grains and oilseeds to Romania and Turkey, and are preparing to export 800,000 tons of a robust wheat crop of 1.2 million tons this year.