Newsmaker: Moldovan government to declare Russia as country’s main threat

The Moldovan government intends to adopt a new National Defense Strategy and declare Russia the main threat to the country’s security. With the document got acquainted Newsmaker portal.

“Establishment [Москвой] “The establishment of a military land corridor to the borders of Moldova would pose a direct threat to the constitutional order and statehood of the country,” the publication quotes an excerpt from the text of the strategy.

According to the document, Russian peacekeepers stationed in the territory of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic also pose a danger to Chisinau. At the end of the section, Russia is called an existential threat to the republic.

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu welcomed the start of negotiations on the republic’s membership in the EU and stated that in the future Chisinau will definitely become part of the union. The leader of the republic also expressed gratitude for the support of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.