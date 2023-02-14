Moldova closed its airspace for about two hours on Tuesday for “security reasons”, according to local media, in a context of high tensions between this former Soviet republic and Russia.

The Moldovan air authorities indicated that they were forced to temporarily close the airspace due to “a small balloon-like object”.

“At around 12:30 p.m., the Ministry of Defense received information that a small unidentified object similar to a weather balloon was detected in the airspace of the Republic of Moldova in the region of the city of Soroca,” the ministry said. Civil Aviation Authority (CCA) of the former Soviet republic in a statement.

The note states that in view of the adverse “weather conditions and the impossibility of monitoring and identifying the object, as well as its flight path (…) the decision was made to temporarily close the airspace.” “

The closure came at a critical time. The small country located between Ukraine and Romania decided to drastically tighten security measures after the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, on Monday denounced alleged Russian plans to overthrow his country’s pro-European government.

The plan includes attacks against state buildings and the taking of hostages

According to Sandu, “the plan (to overthrow the government) includes attacks against state buildings and the taking of hostages by saboteurs of military origin disguised as civilians.”

According to the president, the Kremlin has “the involvement of internal forces”, such as the party of the fugitive pro-Russian magnate Ilan Sor, but also of Russian, Belarusian, Serb and Montenegrin citizens.

“The goal is to overthrow the constitutional order and replace the legitimate power in Chisinau with an illegitimate one,” said the head of state, in office since December 2020.

The information was mentioned by Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky in Brussels last week and comes from documents intercepted by the Ukrainian secret service.

Ukrainian President Volodomir Zelensky accused Russia of trying to "disrupt" the Moldovan government, based on reports intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence.

An official Moldovan deputy said Tuesday that Serbian saboteurs disguised as fans of the Partizan Belgrade football club were going to enter Moldova this week as part of the Russian plan to destabilize the republic.

“This week in Chisinau a football match between teams from Serbia and Moldova will take place. Initially, it was planned that Serbian fans would also come to our country. Thanks to the efforts of the Security Service (…) the Serbian team will play in front of empty stands, because it was planned to bring in saboteurs,” Andrian Keptonar was quoted as saying by Moldovan outlet NewsMaker.

Russia denies the alleged ‘destabilization’ plan

Following the statements, Russia on Tuesday denied the alleged “plan to destabilize Moldova.”

The Moldovan president’s claims “are absolutely groundless and lacking in evidence,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“It is clear that the true goal of kyiv, which spread disinformation about the ‘Russian plan to destabilize Moldova’, is to engage Chisinau in a tough confrontation with Russia,” the statement said.

We strongly reject the insinuations about the alleged intention of Russia to destabilize the situation in the Republic of Moldova

The Russian Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of being behind this “disinformation” with the aim of fueling tensions between Russia and Moldova.

He added that the Moldovan authorities confirmed this “false information in order to use the myth of the Russian threat to distract Moldovan citizens internal problems, caused above all by the failure of the socio-economic policy of the current administration, and to strengthen the fight against dissidents and political opponents”.

“We categorically reject the insinuations about Russia’s alleged intention to destabilize the situation in the Republic of Moldova,” stressed the spokeswoman, who called on Chisinau not to indulge in provocations, to be guided by the interests of its citizens and by understanding the “great advantages of a stable and friendly relationship with Russia.”

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME